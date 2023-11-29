News

WRUV Winter Pledge Drive

Our winter pledge drive has begun! Donations from listeners like you allow us to continue to deliver your better alternative. With your help, we will be able to purchase materials to restore and reorganize our ever-growing physical music collection and repair equipment that we need to help keep our station functioning. The pledge drive will run from November 27th to December 11th, and we have a goal of $2500. Pitchfork Farm has generously pledged to additionally donate $1000 if we meet our goal! We thank you for your consideration and Pitchfork Farm for their help. To donate, click on our donation pig or go directly to go.uvm.edu/givewruv. Any amount is greatly appreciate and helps us keep our station going!