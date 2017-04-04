News

WEEKLY MUSIC NEWS from ISA

April 4, 2017

by: DJ ISA

A trailer for a documentary about jazz music legend John Coltrane called “Chasing Trane: The John Coltrane Story” has been released. The documentary is narrated by actor Denzel Washington and features archived performances and discussions with famous fans about his life and impact, including jazz musician Kamasi Washington, rapper Common, former President Bill Clinton, and more. John Coltrane died at the age of 40 and gave few interviews during his life. The documentary will be premiering April 14th. (Source: Pitchfork)

Wu-Tang Clan member RZA collaborated on a song with Italian duo Parisi called “No Refuge”, which condemns immigration bans. All proceeds from digital sales and streams of the song are being donated to the UN Refugee Agency. (Source: Rolling Stone)

Michael Angelakos, leader of indie pop band Passion Pit, gave away free digital copies of Passion Pit’s latest album, “Tremendous Sea”, to those who retweet his tweet supporting Michael F. Wells. Michael F. Wells is a neuroscientist who took over Passion Pit’s Twitter account recently to answer questions about mental and physical health. Angelakos is an advocate for mental health issues. He recently founded Wishart Group, a company that provides musicians with health services. (Source: Pitchfork)