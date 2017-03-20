News

Weekly dose of MUSIC NEWS from DJ ISA

March 17th, 2017

by: ISA

Canadian singer-songwriter Feist is expected to release a new album in April called “Pleasure”, after a six year hiatus. Her last album, called “Metals”, was released in 2011.

Pop singer Lorde announced the title and expected release date of her next album. It will be called “Melodrama” and is expected to drop in June. The first single from the album, “Green Light”, was released a few weeks ago to much praise. She released a second song called “Liability”.

Chance The Rapper announced that he was donating $1 million dollars to public school in his native Chicago. Three high school students wrote an open letter praising him for his service to the community. Former First Lady Michelle Obama also praised him on Twitter.

Indie artist Angel Olsen covered Tin Pan Alley composition “Who’s Sorry Now” for the soundtrack to the Amazon original series “The Man in the High Castle”. The soundtrack (release date April 7th) has been assembled by Danger Mouse and features covers done by indie artists.

Japanese electronic composer Ryuichi Sakamoto announced a new studio album “async”, his first in 8 years. It takes inspiration from everyday objects, sculptures, and nature, according to a press release.