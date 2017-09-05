Uncategorized

Top Ten Tuesday!

Check out our DJs’ top ten of the week!

Washed Out – Mister Mellow [Stones Throw Records]

Iron & Wine – Beast Epic [Sub Pop Records]

Portugal. The Man – Woodstock [Atlantic Records]

Vulfpeck – Fugue State [Vulf]

Sylvan Esso – What Now [Loma Vista Recordings]

Sophia Subbayya Vastek – Histories [INNOVA MUSIC]

Beach Fossils – Somersault [Bayonet Records]

Little Dragon – Season High [Loma Vista Recordings]

LCD Soundsystem – American Dream [Columbia Records / DFA RECORDS]

Guantanamo Baywatch – Desert Center [Suicide Squeeze Records]