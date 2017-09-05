Uncategorized
Top Ten Tuesday!
Check out our DJs’ top ten of the week!
Washed Out – Mister Mellow [Stones Throw Records]
Iron & Wine – Beast Epic [Sub Pop Records]
Portugal. The Man – Woodstock [Atlantic Records]
Vulfpeck – Fugue State [Vulf]
Sylvan Esso – What Now [Loma Vista Recordings]
Sophia Subbayya Vastek – Histories [INNOVA MUSIC]
Beach Fossils – Somersault [Bayonet Records]
Little Dragon – Season High [Loma Vista Recordings]
LCD Soundsystem – American Dream [Columbia Records / DFA RECORDS]
Guantanamo Baywatch – Desert Center [Suicide Squeeze Records]
Social Media Director
September 5th, 2017
