TOP TEN TUESDAY
1. Tennis – Yours Conditionally [Mutually Detrimental]
2. Minus the Bear – VOIDS [Suicide Squeeze Records]
3. Foxygen – Hang [Jagjaguwar]
4. Black Joe Lewis and the Honeybears – Backlash [INgrooves]
5. Spoon – Hot Thoughts [Matador Records]
6. Khalid – American Teen [RCA Records]
7. Jay Som – Everybody Works [Polyvinyl Record Company]
8. Sampha – Process [Young Turks]
9. King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard – Flying Microtonal Banana [ATO Records]
10. Mac DeMarco – This Old Dog [Captured Tracks]
April 4th, 2017
