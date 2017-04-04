News

TOP TEN TUESDAY

1. Tennis – Yours Conditionally [Mutually Detrimental]

2. Minus the Bear – VOIDS [Suicide Squeeze Records]

3. Foxygen – Hang [Jagjaguwar]

4. Black Joe Lewis and the Honeybears – Backlash [INgrooves]

5. Spoon – Hot Thoughts [Matador Records]

6. Khalid – American Teen [RCA Records]

7. Jay Som – Everybody Works [Polyvinyl Record Company]

8. Sampha – Process [Young Turks]

9. King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard – Flying Microtonal Banana [ATO Records]

10. Mac DeMarco – This Old Dog [Captured Tracks]