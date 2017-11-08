News

Support Our Fall Pledge Drive

We are currently creating and developing, from the ground up, our own digital music library and archive of all the albums in the station. In order to bring our listeners these tunes, we need to upgrade some of our equipment, rearrange our on-air booth, buy some software, and pay some genius experts.

Since delivering choice cuts is what you want us to do, we are asking you, our community of listeners, to give back to the station that has given you so much: music, entertainment, news, and more.

This year’s pledge drive funds are being used to help create a robust and resilient playback system that will keep us functioning among its contemporaries.