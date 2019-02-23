Blog

Somebody Told Me: 2000s Indie Night at Club Metronome

Somebody Told Me is a 2000’s indie party meant to transport you back to the decade that brought indie rock out of the blogs & into the mainstream. A night inspired by fixed-gear bikes, v-neck t-shirts, irony, Pabst Blue Ribbon & the best bands you’ve never heard of…

In addition to spinning the top crossover hits from the naughts, S.T.M aims to introduce new artists to the local scene & provide support for Burlington’s beloved college radio station WRUV FM Burlington.