Palehound Performs Live on WRUV Drive-Thru!

Today Palehound rocked out with our DJs on WRUV Drive-Thru! Miss the show? Go stream it, 2-4pm in the schedule! To continue the March Radness, be sure to get yourself over to that show tonight at Arts Riot—a WRUV, Waking Windows, and Collective Arts Brewing Presentation. Rock on!