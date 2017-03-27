News

MUSIC NEWS from DJ ISA

March 27th, 2017

by: ISA

Chuck Berry, one of rock music’s pioneers and greatest guitar players, passed away at the age of 90.

Berry was brought to the blues label Chess with the help of Muddy Waters. His first hit song “Maybellene”, recorded in 1955, was inspired by a 1938 country hit “Ida Red” by Bob Wills and his Texas Playboys. Berry covers of country songs in a blues and R&B style played a part in developing and popularizing rock and roll music. Maybelline was one the first songs with all of the elements of rock and roll music.

The lineup for 2017’s Lollapalooza, the annual music festival in Chicago, has been announced. Some of the performers include The xx, Lorde, Run The Jewels, Spoon, The Shins, Arcade Fire, Chance The Rapper, Migos, Mac Demarco, Tegan and Sara, The Killers, Kaytranada, and Sylvan Esso. Lollapalooza will kick of August 3rd.

Legendary punk and new wave band Blondie have collaborated with electronic R&B performer Blood Orange on a new song called “Long Time”. It will appear on Blondie’s upcoming album “Pollinator”, which features collaborations with musicians both new and old.

Record Store Day 2017 will be happening on April 22nd. Record Store Day is an international annual event celebrating vinyl releases that started in 2007. Artists release special vinyl albums on that day. There are over 500 planned releases for this years Record Store Day. This includes a post-humorous David Bowie release Cracked Actor, a 3-disc set of a 1974 Los Angeles concert during his Diamond Dogs tour.

Seven 12” singles by another recently deceased legend, Prince, will also be released.