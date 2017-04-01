DJ Pick of the Week

WRUV is the radio voice of the University of Vermont. It is a non-profit, non-commercial, educational entity licensed by the FCC comprised of UVM students, staff and community members. WRUV’s mission is to offer listeners an alternative radio experience and unique music programming, and to provide its members with opportunities for broadcast, leadership, and technical training.
Attention folks! Online streaming has been fixed. Thank you all for your patience, you can continue listening on https://t.co/KKURtUpVUn