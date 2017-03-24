News

DJ Pick of the Week

DJ Pick of the Week

This week’s DJ pick is from lil sprout! Listen below to Clem Beatz’s “So cold, so sweet”. Hip hop beats with a Louis Armstrong sample? The best.

Social Media Director

March 24th, 2017

No comments

Comments are closed.


Now Playing


Show Your Support


WRUV Drive-Thru

Are you currently a touring band and want to play a show on WRUV?
Contact Us Online