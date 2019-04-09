Blog

WRUV’s Local Music Showcase: Lake Waves, SHLEE, and Honey & Soul

Come celebrate Burlington’s amazing music scene by supporting some of our favorite local artists!

Lake Waves:

Dynamic, moody indie rock for the sad & optimistic.

https://www.facebook.com/pg/lakeWaves/about/?ref=page_internal

Honey & Soul:

Honey & Soul is a singer-songwriter based out of Burlington, Vermont. Her sound is smooth and sultry with a hint of sass, and is reminiscent of jazz, soul, blues, and folk music. She takes inspiration from many parts of life; such as the passing of the seasons, empowered and imperfect femmes, crushing heart-ache, and crush-able humans.

http://www.honeyandsoulmusic.com

SHLEE:

https://soundcloud.com/ashlcat