News

WRUValentine

Nothing says I Love You quite like a message On Air from your favorite local DJ’s!

Visit http://go.uvm.edu/givewruv to donate

Then head to our Google Form –

https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSfRkA7D14TNPoUwUJhvZbpV_AiZ3txzwlgRJZRznNZxbYQrRA/viewform

to personalize your message.

Messages will air this Valentines Day! Thursday, 2/1

All proceeds will go to WRUV 90.1 FM Burlington, your better alternative.