WRUV Presents: Panel on Careers in Music and Media

Interested in how to get involved in radio or music after college? Join WRUV for our first ever careers in Music & Media Panel Night at the Waterfront Skinny Pancake! A panel of Burlington area locals who have made their careers in these industries will give insight into how they got their starts, followed by a question and answer period.

PANELISTS:

Henry Epp: Host of VPR’s All Things Considered & VPR journalist.

Anne Decker: Conductor, TURN Contemporary Chamber Music, Waterbury, VT. TURNMusic Conductor, Anne Decker, has mixed her musical tastes to create a unique set of performances. TURNmusic performs music that is defined by quality – not by genre, to present professional music concerts in a relaxed venue.

Danny Bennett: Production Manager, Higher Ground Music, South Burlington.

Natalie Neuert: Natalie Neuert has spent her entire working life within the realm of the performing arts. Currently she is the Director of the UVM Lane Series. Before that, she was the Marketing Manager of the Vermont Symphony Orchestra for 4 years and taught in the Theatre Department of Saint Michael’s College.