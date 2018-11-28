News

WRUV Presents: GYMSHORTS w/ Clever Girls, Father Figure

WRUV Presents: GYMSHORTS

w/ Clever Girls, Father Figure

THURSDAY, DECEMBER 6, 2018 @ NECTAR’S

Bar & Restaurant: 5:00pm

Doors: 9:00pm

18+ $8 ADV // $8 DOS // 21+ $5 ADV // $5 DOS

This four-piece punk dynamo from Rhode Island, is everything you want in a punk band: brutal, unrefined, and absolutely thrashing. They are exactly how you’d expect them to be offstage; upbeat, hilarious, New England punks who’d like nothing more than to goof off and make music with their friends. However that impression partially collapses when they mount the stage, strap into their instruments, and reveal their sludge-coated surf riffs and drums that sound both wildly anarchic and assertively tight.