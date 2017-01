News

TOP TEN TUESDAY!

1. The xx – “I See You”

2. Bonobo – “Migration”

3. Childish Gambino – “Awaken, My Love!”

4. A Tribe Called Quest – “We Got It From Here… Thank You 4 Your Service”

5. STRFKR – “Being No One, Going Nowhere”

6. Run The Jewels – “Run The Jewels 3”

7. Kid Koala – “Music to Draw To: Satellite”

8. NxWorries – “Yes Lawd!”

9. P.O.S. – “Chill, Dummy”

10. Foxygen – “Hang”