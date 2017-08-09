News
Top Ten Tuesday!
1. Electric Guest – Plural [Downtown Records]
2. Big Thief – Capacity [Saddle Creek Records]
3. Gorillaz – Humanz [Parlophone]
4. Washed Out – Mister Mellow [Stones Throw Records]
5. Portugal. The Man – Woodstock [Atlantic Records]
6. The Feelies – In Between [Bar None Records]
7. Vince Staples – Big Fish Theory [Def Jam Recordings]
8. Sylvan Esso – What Now [Loma Vista Recordings]
9. Warm Soda – I Don’t Wanna Grow Up [Castle Face Records]
10. RIDE – Weather Diaries [Wichita Recordings]
