Top Ten Tuesday!

1. Electric Guest – Plural [Downtown Records]

2. Big Thief – Capacity [Saddle Creek Records]

3. Gorillaz – Humanz [Parlophone]

4. Washed Out – Mister Mellow [Stones Throw Records]

5. Portugal. The Man – Woodstock [Atlantic Records]

6. The Feelies – In Between [Bar None Records]

7. Vince Staples – Big Fish Theory [Def Jam Recordings]

8. Sylvan Esso – What Now [Loma Vista Recordings]

9. Warm Soda – I Don’t Wanna Grow Up [Castle Face Records]

10. RIDE – Weather Diaries [Wichita Recordings]