Support Our Spring Pledge Drive

For the 2019 Spring Pledge Drive, WRUV is once again raising money to save our vinyl. As the home of the biggest record collection in Vermont, our beloved vinyl needs a lots of love and care.

Your donations will go to creating an accessible and organized collection to properly provide and play for you our thousands of records. Click on the Donation Pig on the right side of our website to give! Any contribution is appreciated.