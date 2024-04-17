News

Spring Pledge Drive

Dear listeners, it is that time of year again! As the semester comes to an end, we are excited to announce our spring pledge drive. Help our station reach our goal of $2,500 by May 3rd by donating at go.uvm.edu/givewruv or clicking the donation pig. Your generous donations help keep our station up and running, and this year in particular will help fund upgrades to our technology and vinyl restoration supplies. Donations of any amount are greatly appreciated and helpful to your better alternative.