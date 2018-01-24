News

Spring 2018 New DJ Training!

Spring 2018 New DJ Training!

Join us on Sunday 1/28/2018 at 5pm in the Billings Lecture Hall for the first–and mandatory–meeting on your quest to become a WRUV DJ! Email programdirector@wruv.org with any questions.

WRUV Community

January 24th, 2018

No comments

Comments are closed.


Now Playing


Show Your Support


Popular Posts


WRUV Drive-Thru

Are you currently a touring band and want to play a show on WRUV?
Contact Us Online