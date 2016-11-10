News

November Pledge Drive

Wondering how you can be a contributor to the station?

Donate to our pledge drive! It takes a lot of funding to keep WRUV running 24/7, and we need YOUR help, our loyal listeners, to keep the the tunes rolling. Donations like yours help us continue to deliver a diverse, alternative, community-run, commercial-free radio experience. The station is in great need of funds, especially to replace our aging soundboard—the staple of the on-air booth.

Keep in mind, all who pledge will be entered into a raffle for two ‘RUV baskets!

Pledge securely online at our website below, or call 802-656-4399 to donate. All support is much appreciated!

go.uvm.edu/givewruv