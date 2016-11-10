News

Meet the Executive Board

Name: Emma P. Sorenson

DJ Name: DJDJ

Name/Time of show: SUPERSPECIAL, Saturdays 6-8pm

EB Position: Social Media Director

Position responsibilities: Manages WRUV social media platforms such as Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, etc, as well as the official WRUV website.

Q: What brought you to WRUV?

A: I just really love shoving music down people’s throats and now I can do it on a big scale… Also I knew the cool like-minded music folk would be here… And I was right!

Q: Why did you join the executive board?

A: I love everyone at WRUV, especially the people on the EB. I just wanted any way to do more for the station.

Q: What is your favorite part about your job?

A: I LOVE taking fun photos of folks and promoting all the DJs. It’s the best way to get to know everyone in the station.

Q: What has WRUV done for you?

A: It’s given me a place, especially when I started out as a confused freshman with no where to go. Everyone here seems to get me, whether or not we have the same music taste. We’re all a little weird, we’re all family, and we all have that raging passion for music.

Q: What type of music do you play?

A: Ohoho. I’ve tried to describe this many times but usually fail to. I tend to gravitate towards the more upbeat but angsty(?) music, usually stuff that has punk-rock or metal undertones. Sometimes I play full-on hardcore, but most often it just has those post-hardcore feels. It always tends to be that 80s/90s stuff though. Oh and let’s not forget that shoegaze… My Bloody Valentine is God to me.

The main deal is nostalgia, and celebration of passionate, thrashing, beautiful youth.

Q: Does pineapple go on pizza?

A: Yes and I will fight anyone who says otherwise.