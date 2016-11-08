News

Meet the Executive Board!

Name: Rachel O’Neill

DJ Name: lil sprout

Name/Time of show: Gardening Tips/Wednesday 5PM-6PM

EB Position: Station Manager

Position responsibilities: Recognized as head of station, ensures that the station runs smoothly, maintains close relationship with leaders outside the station, facilitates all staff meetings, oversees license renewal process & all WRUV files

Q: What brought you to WRUV?

A: College radio was on my mind years before I went to college. UVM is where I landed, so I found myself at WRUV.

Q: Why did you join the executive board?

A: I needed even more ‘RUV in my life.

Q: What is your favourite part about your job?

A: I love it all.

Q: What has WRUV done for you?

A: Everything. But most notably, WRUV helped me choose my major (MUSIC!) & has brought me together with some of the most beautiful & unique souls on this planet.

Q: What type of music do you play?

A: Electro-anything.

Q: Does pineapple go on pizza?

A: If it pleases you.