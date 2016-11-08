News
Meet the Executive Board!
Name: Rachel O’Neill
DJ Name: lil sprout
Name/Time of show: Gardening Tips/Wednesday 5PM-6PM
EB Position: Station Manager
Position responsibilities: Recognized as head of station, ensures that the station runs smoothly, maintains close relationship with leaders outside the station, facilitates all staff meetings, oversees license renewal process & all WRUV files
Q: What brought you to WRUV?
A: College radio was on my mind years before I went to college. UVM is where I landed, so I found myself at WRUV.
Q: Why did you join the executive board?
A: I needed even more ‘RUV in my life.
Q: What is your favourite part about your job?
A: I love it all.
Q: What has WRUV done for you?
A: Everything. But most notably, WRUV helped me choose my major (MUSIC!) & has brought me together with some of the most beautiful & unique souls on this planet.
Q: What type of music do you play?
A: Electro-anything.
Q: Does pineapple go on pizza?
A: If it pleases you.
