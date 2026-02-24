Blog
LUVMyClub 2026
Show your love for WRUV during the LUVMyClub fundraiser week Februrary 23-March 2! Donate at go.uvm.edu/lmcwruv
♡ To celebrate the life and legacy of Dr. William “Bill” Lewis, one of WRUV’s founders and first station manager, Bruce Davis ’70 has offered to make a gift of $2,000 if WRUV can reach 150 donors before the end of the campaign. Give to WRUV today to help them unlock this incredible opportunity!
♡ A generous parent has offered to match every gift dollar-for-dollar, up to $2500 to help us in the launch of this campaign
♡ Pitchfork Farm and Rackk & Ruin will match $1000
♡ China Transport will match $1000
February 24th, 2026
