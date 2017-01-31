News

DJ Q&A with the Trill Detective!

When/why did you first get involved with WRUV?

Even though I’m a UVM grad, I never worked at the station while taking classes. My friend Noah was DJing back in 2013 and I visited him in the studio a few times and realized that it was something I really wanted to do. The prospect of curating my own show was fascinating. I just had to get over my fear of being live on the air! A few years later I connected with Dom the Barber and the rest is history.

In addition, I started DJing because I spend most of my free time listening to and thinking about music. I thought it would be smart to put that to use in a more practical way (and learn a great new skill in the process). Plus, it gives me a reason to dive even deeper into all kinds of stuff I haven’t heard before.

What kind of music do you play on your show?

I often play a mix of whatever I’m into on a given week. My show started out as primarily post-punk and other forms of loud music, but it evolved into a more eclectic brew of tunes. Now I don’t worry about how “cool” the show can be and instead focus on playing all types of music that are important and meaningful to me. I definitely have a soft spot for poppier stuff though. Recently I also started having local artists and musician friends stop by for short interviews on air about their favorite music.



If you could join any band which would it be (and what would you do)?

This is a tough question! Death Grips. I’ll bang on a trash can or something.

How would you feel if you suddenly became a tree?

Really annoyed.