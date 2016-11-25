News

DJ Q&A with DJ BLUE!

Q: When/why did you first get involved with WRUV?

A: Got involved in college radio at WUNH back in the before times, then after moving to Vermont I met Dj Uli in an unrelated somewhat less than professional capacity and decided to get back in the swing of it..!

Q: What kind of music do you play on your show?

A: La machine transcends genre, focusing on new/local/underground/inspired content. yaa seen.

Q: If you could morph two bands together into one, which would you choose?

A: Ween and badbadnotgood? Or maybe weezer and badbrains. No its senor coconut and kraftwerk. Yaaas for sure that won. Anything is better with some schmiLsson on it.

Q: Anything else you’d like folks to know about you?

A: When I’m not on air I’m busy smashing sheetrock into impossible spaces, tending to livestock, or screaming in the shower. Guns for hire.

Q: How would you feel if you suddenly became a tree?

A: It’s too late for me, enough said. Thanks for asking this was fun.