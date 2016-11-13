DJ of the Month

October’s DJ of the Month is DJ Laima. You can listen to her show “The Floating Head of Zsa Zsa” on Tuesdays from 9-12 PM.

What brought you to WRUV?

I came to WRUV because I had tried to become a DJ back in 1985 at UCONN (WHUS). I took the class (!) of 6 weeks didactic, with textbook and exam and we got an operator’s license card) and then doing my demo on reel-to-reel, didn’t like my voice, so I didn’t complete it. Fast forward to summer 2008 and I happened to be listening to WRUV in my car and DJ training was announced. I decided to risk it and did successfully complete my demo (10 hrs + needed for making it since I am an idiot with computers and electronics in general.) I just wanted to prove to myself that I could do the demo and finish what I had started all those years ago. Apparently my timing was good, because the classical sub-music director wanted to hand it over to someone else, and I accepted the role.

Tell us about your show–what do you talk about/what kind of music do you play?

I like most kinds of music, but since I was the classical sub-music director, and we need to show we play the music we get, I felt that I had to limit my 2 hour there’s a larger amount of music available, so I am able to air lots of new releases, limiting them to 6 mths or newer. I try to play contemporary classical, as other stations play the “traditional” classical. I don’t talk much during my show, because I don’t feel that I know music theoretically and historically, I just like to air it!

Where did you get your show name?

My show name is from a Gary Larson cartoon, satirizing the old Star Trek episode when they encouter a floating hand or something. The actress Zsa Zsa’s head is floating outside the Enterprise and Kirk says to Sulu, “quick, defense shields up”! I just loved it and it still makes me smile.

What do you like to do besides being a DJ?

I have been a lifelong reader, casual swimmer, and a “chaos-style” perennial gardener for a long time. I maintain my nutrition credential with continuing education for my intellectual stimulation, take art classes periodically for playing with color, and am currently learning how to make jewelry.

This is a picture of Laima’s kitty, Pupale, in the pot.

