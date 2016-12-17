News

DJ of the Month!

Our DJ of the month is Max Coon-Williams, or DJ Dionysus!

His show, the Grapevine, ran this semester on Wednesdays 2-4pm.

A bit about Max:

What brought you to WRUV?

I was brought to WRUV actually pretty late in my college career. My old school only had an internet radio station which wasn’t very well organized or serious, so when I transferred in I knew that doing college radio was one of my top priorities. Also my Dad really wanted me to do it, partially as he never went to college and never had a chance to participate himself. ,He has been the biggest influence on me being into music in general actually.

Tell us about your show!

My show this past semester was Wednesday 2-4PM. I really played a lot of different kinds of stuff, I’d say in general a good deal of punk, indie, and country and folk also.

How did you pick up exposure, and what do you love most about it?

I got into Exposure kind of just by chance. Dom (The Barber), the former host, had been doing it with Parker (one of my current co-hosts), and there were some days that Parker couldn’t make. I use to do work study in the back of the station, and I would see the first part of Exposure a lot, and it seemed really awesome. That’s why I volunteered to sub in for Parker. After that, I knew I wanted to keep doing it, its a really interesting experience.

What’s your breakup music?

That’s a tough one, but I do like a lot of sad music. I really like Foxing, as well as American Football. There, I admit it, I like emo music.