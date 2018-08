Blog

8/15, Club Metronome: TOPS with J Bengoy and DJ Svpply

TOPS is the coolest, smartest band inside this galexy. We can’t wait to see them on Wednesday, 8/15 at Club Metronome. Total sensitive indie hunks J Bengoy & DJ Svpply will be there too. What a dream! Thanks Signal Kitchen + hope all is well for doing Gods work. Buy tickets to this show immediately, please: bit.ly/topstix