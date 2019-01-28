News

Spring DJ Training

The first step to becoming a WRUV DJ is attending our informational meeting on February 3rd at 5 o’clock in Billings Lecture Hall! Following that, you’ll sign up for an in-station tour and training. After you complete the in-station session, you’ll submit a demo tape and if all is in order, you’ll receive a graveyard shift! Once you finish four graveyard shifts, you’ll be a full-fledged WRUV DJ!

Feel free to email programdirector@wruv.org with any questions!