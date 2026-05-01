DJ of the Month

DJ D4

Introducing May’s DJ of the month: DJ D4!

Sage, a senior double major in Film and Psychology, has been a dedicated voice on WRUV since her first semester at UVM. After training in fall 2022, she quickly became a consistent presence on the station, even taking on the role of Music Director this past year. Drawn to WRUV from the moment she first saw the station in the Davis Center, Sage built her college experience around radio, finding community through shared musical passion and forming connections by engaging deeply with fellow DJs and their playlists.

Her show reflects an expansive and evolving taste, rooted in indie rock but stretching into alternative country, shoegaze, folk, and occasional electronic sounds, with a strong emphasis on women-fronted artists. Inspired by a lifelong exposure to music through her parents, Sage brings both personal history and curiosity to her selections. Beyond WRUV, her stay immersed in music culture as vice president of the Fresh Music club and through involvement in the local film scene. As she prepares for her final broadcast, Sage leaves behind a legacy of enthusiasm, discovery, and connection within the station community!

DJ D4 show [redacted] radio

Film and Psychology double major, senior

Lauren: First of all congrats on DJ of the month! How long have you been a DJ here?

Sage: I’ve been a DJ since my very first semester here, so I trained in the fall of 2022 and got my first show the next semester. I’ve been doing it every semester since, except for last spring semester I was studying abroad in Prague.

Lauren: Why did you want to join WRUV/what brought you here?

Sage: I always knew the main thing I wanted to do in college was radio, I didn’t care what programs the school had, and I didn’t care who the faculty was. I cared about how the radio station was. And when I walked into the Davis Center and saw WRUV and peeked inside, I was like “this place looks awesome, I need to be here.” And that was like my mission from the very first day I started going to school here, I stalked Instagram to see when the info meetings were and it worked out!

Lauren: What’s your favorite part about being involved with WRUV?

Sage: I love all of the awesome people I’ve met, and just getting to talk about music with everyone I see. I loved being the Music Director for this past school year, that was so sick, because I would stalk peoples’ shows and be like “Hey, saw you play this song, I love this artist so much!” and it was just such a nice way to start a conversation with someone. I also love my show and having friends in the booth.

Lauren: How would you describe your music taste and what you play on your show?

Sage: It’s a lot of indie rock, a lot of alternative country, a lot of shoegaze, I try to do as many women fronted groups as possible. But I can also get very folky with it, kind of a mix of everything. It gets electronic sometimes, you really never know what you’re going to get, my show likes to transform a lot.

Lauren: Do you have any favorite artists, albums, or songs you’ve been loving lately?

Sage: This is Lorelei was my top artist last year, I can’t get enough of him. Wednesday too, Geese, Water From Your Eyes, Snail Mail, Horsegirl, I love Greg Freeman, gotta get some local artist representation. And my newest band that I’ve been obsessing over is Wishy, they’re so sick, but all kinds of stuff like that. If it’s indie rock, I’ll probably love it.

Lauren: Do you have any favorite concerts that you’ve been to either here or just in general?

Sage: My favorite one recently, I went to see Wednesday in Montreal this fall, and it was just the sickest show and the craziest pit I’ve ever been in. A promoter hooked me up with backstage passes so I got to meet the whole band which was awesome. I saw Feeble Little Horse, who are so great, and I saw This is Lorelei for his album release show, but the crowd was kind of dead. And then I just saw Snail Mail in Boston with Swirlies and Sharp Pins.

Lauren: What sparked your love of music?

Sage: Probably my parents, my dad is like a die, die, die-hard Grateful Dead fan, and my mom is too, but growing up with parents who have such passion for music, even if it’s one specific artist, definitely inspired me to pay some close attention. I know they’re super jam-bandy but they do have some versatile stuff, and they also have better taste than just that as well. Getting to hear all of my mom’s favorites from college definitely influenced my taste a lot. She’s the reason I love so many artists so much, like Nick Drake.

Lauren: What else are you involved in outside of WRUV?

Sage: Well WRUV’s been the big one, and being Music Director was great. I’m also the vice president of the Fresh Music club where we vote on an album to talk about every week, and we talk about all the new music releases that have come out. It’s so fun, I love my music nerds, it’s the best. I also intern at the film festival downtown which is awesome, gotta love them shout out VTIFF.

Sage: My last show is on Monday, 6-7PM make sure everybody tunes in, last show ever so I’ll probably cry on air. But I’m so excited for it, I’m inviting the whole world so everybody better show. Yeah, shout out WRUV, I’m so sad to be leaving.