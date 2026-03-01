DJ of the Month

DJ Chloe

Introducing WRUV’s March DJ of the month: DJ Chloe

Chloe’s show, Blue Skies – after Blue Skies by the Allman Brothers and her love for a sunny day – is Saturdays from 2 to 4 PM. Growing up, she dreamed of being a radio DJ. She loves connecting with her listeners through calls and chats to the on-air booth. The community created through her show is something that is so special to her. Next time you tune in to Chloe’s show, send her a chat or call in to connect with her over music!

On her show, Blue Skies, Chloe plays lots of rock, folk, and folk rock, with a little bit of soul. She also loves Pearl Jam, the Allman Brothers, and Ms. Lauryn Hill. Recent live shows Chloe’s enjoyed include MJ Lenderman, Tyler the Creator, and Dave Matthews Band; And says getting tickets to see Sublime this summer would “make my life”.

Outside of WRUV, Chloe studies early elementary education. She is currently a student teacher in a kindergarten class and has been a mentor for the DREAM Program for the past few years. She was a camp counselor for 3 and 4 year olds, and her love for that is what led her down the early elementary school path.

You can listen to DJ Chloe’s show, Blue Skies, on Saturdays from 2-4PM on 90.1 WRUV FM Burlington or at wruv.org

Anna: Hi Chloe! Could you tell us a little bit about your DJ name and your show and introduce yourself.

Chloe: My show is Saturdays from 2 to 4 PM. It’s called Blue Skies, for a variety of different reasons, including when I started at WRUV, my favorite song ever was Blue Sky by the Allman Brothers band. And that lyric: “Blue skies, smiling at me, nothing but blue skies do I see” (Blue Skies by Irving Berlin). Also the fact that I love a sunny day!

Anna: I’m loving the sunny day we have today.

Chloe: I know, same. It’s so pretty. I need the spring.

Anna: What is your DJ name and where did that come from?

Chloe: My DJ name is just my name. It’s just DJ Chloe.

Anna: When did you join WRUV?

Chloe: I joined WRUV 2 years ago. I trained the fall of my freshman year

Anna: And what year are you now?

Chloe: I’m in my 3rd year, but I’m graduating at the end of the semester.

Anna: Congrats!

Chloe: Thank you. It’s exciting.

Anna: What made you want to join WRUV?

Chloe: This is so random, but I wanted to be a radio DJ for a long time. When I was younger, I was like, “That’s my dream. Whoever is playing the songs on the radio. That’s my dream career.” And obviously, I changed that. But I thought, “You know what, you could do? You could be a college radio DJ.” And that’s what I did.

Anna: That’s awesome. What’s your favorite part about being involved with WRUV?

Chloe: I really love having my show and getting to know the listeners. My favorite thing in the world is when they call in or chat in. It just makes me feel so good because people are listening and it’s a community almost because people submit their requests and then we’re all listening together. I also find out about all the new music through being on WRUV – That’s the best – from the listeners, from the web, from the WordPress, and from the CDs. My own listening has expanded greatly.

Anna: Music really just brings people together. What kind of music do you play on your show and is that similar to what you listen to on a daily basis?

Chloe: That’s a good question. I feel like it’s a like segment of what I listen to on a daily basis – obviously – but I would say it’s folk and rock and folk rock and a little bit of soul. A little bit of whatever. It’s a bit of a variety but that’s the general vibe. And what I listen to on the daily, you’d find I’m a really big Pearl Jam fan. And grunge and I feel like that doesn’t get played as much.

Anna: Do you have an all time favorite artist? Or any few favorites?

Chloe: Favorite artists? It’s such a variety. There’s just so many. Pearl Jam and I really love the Allman Brothers Band and Ms. Lauren Hill. It’s all over the place.

Anna: What sparked your love of music?

Chloe: I feel like it’s just the way that music makes you feel!

Anna: Can you tell us a little bit about what you do outside of WRUV? What are you studying?

Chloe: I’m an early childhood education major. I’m currently student-teaching in a kindergarten class. So that’s really fun. I do the DREAM Program, which is – WRUV has actually had it as an underwriter in the past – it’s a mentorship program for youth in the community. Our community is in Colchester and I’m a mentor for that. I’ve been doing that since I was a freshman.

Anna: That’s awesome. What made you want to go into teaching?

Chloe: I was a camp counselor for 3 and 4 year olds. And I loved that. It kind of led me in to the whole early childhood education thing

Anna: Are you a big concert fan? Have you seen any good concerts lately?

Chloe: I just recently got more into live music. And I need to take more advantage of going to see live music. I had tickets for Margot Price last week, but I got sick.

Anna: Noooo

Chloe: I saw M.J. Lenderman here in the spring. That was really fun. And over the summer, I saw Tyler the Creator and Dave Matthews Band. I really, really, really want to get Sublime concert tickets for this summer. That would make my life.

Anna: Congrats on being DJ of the month!