Summer 2023 Schedule

Yet another semester at UVM has finally come to an end, and that means a new set of DJs coming to your ears. With both student and community member DJs, there is something for everyone this season at WRUV just like every other. If you do not see some of your favorite DJs here, be sure to check in with them individually as they may pick up a spare slot or two!

Summer 2023 Schedule PDF