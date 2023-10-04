Blog

We have officially started fall training at WRUV! If you are interested in becoming a DJ, you must attend an information session, station tour, and shadow multiple live DJ shows. You can find more information in the Become a DJ tab, on our Instagram, or by reaching out to our program director. The next step, station tours, are available at the following times.
Monday: 4:30, 7:15
Thursday: 2:30, 4:30, 6:30, 8:30
Friday: 4:30, 6:30
Social Media Director

October 4th, 2023

