WRUV goes backstage with Twin Peaks

By: Tate Kamish

December 7th, 2016

Photo by: Ayla Stern

The garage rock group, Twin Peaks, carries the same, infectious energy they have been for years, effortlessly transferring it to those around them – despite critics recently describing them as “maturing.”

Cadien, A.K.A. Big Tuna, jokes that the most the band has transformed over the years, besides adding their fantastic keyboardist, Colin, a few years back, is that he now has a mustache. “Imitation is the highest form of flattery, as they say,” responds Colin, playfully pointing out his own mustache; but these are not the only changes the group has undergone over the years.

While Down in Heaven stays true to Twin Peaks’ electrifying, rock n’ roll sound, it is a bit more polished and cohesive than their previous work. This could be attributed to having recorded it in Massachusetts, which as Connor puts it, “countrified” the sound. “It was like we were at summer camp. Every day we would be canoeing and looking at birds,” Cadien adds.

Photo by: Ayla Stern

This simpler lifestyle perhaps resonated most with Clay, who says if he could choose his last meal before death, he would cook himself a bowl of pasta: “I wanna tune into myself right before I go…[pasta is] what’s kept me going all these years.”

Cadien predicts, “That is how you are going to die,” before adding that he, on the other hand, would have an elaborate banquet complete with “succulent steak” and oysters.

Let’s hope that neither of these fateful meals happens any time soon, seeing as the group is currently finishing up their US tour before yet another European run. Although they have an evident passion for touring, it is clear that the boys always love returning home to Chicago.

Cadien looks forward to lying on his floor and being showered in kisses by his black lab in just a couple of weeks. If ever in Chicago, he recommends going to Parson’s Chicken & Fish, while Colin suggests trying some of the delicious Mexican food the city has to offer. The group also agrees that the Empty Bottle is a great place for seeing live music and grabbing a few beers.

Photo by: Brittain Shorter

Although the group’s recent visit to Vermont was their first, it was clear that their arrival was eagerly anticipated. Never before had I seen so many people surfing the crowd and hanging from the ceiling at Signal Kitchen. Not only did Twin Peaks live up to everyone’s expectations, they left Burlington wanting more.