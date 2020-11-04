News
WRUV FALL 2020 PLEDGE DRIVE!
HEY WRUV listeners!
Do you want to show a little extra love and support to your local college
radio station? Well, if so, don’t leave this page!
We’re here to tell you about our Fall 2020 Pledge Drive.
From now through November 15th we are asking you, our listeners, to help
us.
With your help, we will be able to service and replace our aging musical
equipment and buy sanitation supplies so that we can continue to
broadcast the content you love, and stay safe doing so during a pandemic.
We thank you for your consideration and look forward to bettering WRUV!
To donate, scroll down the front page of this website and click on our donation pig on the right side.
Or, go directly to our donation website—– go.uvm.edu/givewruv
Any amount is greatly appreciated, and we thank you in advance for
donating.
And, as always, thank you for tuning in to your music-loving DJs on 90.1
WRUV FM Burlington.
Social Media Director
November 4th, 2020
No comments