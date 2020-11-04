News

WRUV FALL 2020 PLEDGE DRIVE!

HEY WRUV listeners!

Do you want to show a little extra love and support to your local college

radio station? Well, if so, don’t leave this page!

We’re here to tell you about our Fall 2020 Pledge Drive.

From now through November 15th we are asking you, our listeners, to help

us.

With your help, we will be able to service and replace our aging musical

equipment and buy sanitation supplies so that we can continue to

broadcast the content you love, and stay safe doing so during a pandemic.

We thank you for your consideration and look forward to bettering WRUV!

To donate, scroll down the front page of this website and click on our donation pig on the right side.

Or, go directly to our donation website—– go.uvm.edu/givewruv

Any amount is greatly appreciated, and we thank you in advance for

donating.

And, as always, thank you for tuning in to your music-loving DJs on 90.1

WRUV FM Burlington.