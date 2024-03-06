News

Merch Pre Order

New WRUV merch is in the works! Check out the link below to pre-order some sweet new swag to show off your better alternative. All pre orders will need to be paid for and picked up in the station in the Spring as they come in. If you have any questions or concerns, please reach out to socialmedia@wruv.org or stationmanager@wruv.org.

https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSee65kKxOpclYvYuC6EqHrnR7WVY3OYYHwzouk1_uqv-wLxHw/viewform