Fall 2020 Exposure Submission Link!

Hello WRUV listeners! *Drum roll*

WRUV Exposure is back! Yes, you read that right! On Wednesday nights from 6-8 pm it is Exposure time! Exposure will be happening on the following dates in-person at Brennan’s in the Davis Center and will also be live-streamed online and broadcasted via the station:

October 28th
November 4th
and November 11th

If you are a UVM student, faculty, or staff member who would like to get some exposure for your musical act or group, please send in a video of your act to the submission link here: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSeWu0DyZEuUUX9GuP3E5SbqL9r5Mf-M6vyDIsGEUTUvO4AF_w/viewform

We look forward to viewing your submissions and seeing you at Exposure!

October 21st, 2020

