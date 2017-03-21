News

DJ big dog Leads “Friends For A_Dog” DJ Camp!

March 21, 2017

by: Emma Sorenson



Recently our very own DJ big dog gave back to the community at the “Friends For A_Dog DJ Camp. The program was completely free of price, and big dog acted as the lead counselor. The first day, children learned all the ins and outs of DJ-ing. The second day producers Es-K and Loupo were featured to teach the children about making beats, and were even able to make their own! Finally, Zach Crawford AKA “Skysplitter” showed the campers post production recording, Lyric and S.i.n Sizzle. The kids then learned about rapping and recorded over the previously made beats. Overall bigdog describes it as a “great success”— both the kids and teachers had loads of fun!

Friends For A_Dog is a local non-profit foundation formed in honor of the late & legendary Andy “A_Dog” Williams, whose devotion to music, skateboarding, and other forms of art will live on in the hearts of the people of Burlington.