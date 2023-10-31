Charts

Top Ten Tuesday

Dear listeners, Top Ten Tuesdays are back! In case you’re wondering what’s popular on air, you can get all the details right here every Tuesday! This week we’ve got Teenage Halloween’s Till You Return on top.

1. Teenage Halloween//Till You Return

2. Barry Can’t Swim // When Will We Land

3. Bombay Bicycle Club // My Big Day

4. Katie Von Schleicher // A Little Touch Of Schleicher In The Night

5. Caroline Polachek // “Dang” [Single]

6. Survival Guide // deathdreams

7. Glen Hansard // All That Was East Is West Of Me Now

8. Puppets for Poets // Boat Of Dreams

9. The Midsummers // Sincerely Yours [EP]

10.The Struts // “Pretty Vicious” [Single]