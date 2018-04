News

Support Our 2018 Spring Pledge Drive!

After being set aside at the start of the digital age, our beloved records need a new space to live in our station. To do this we will need new shelving for the thousands of records we want to play, which is where your generous donations will be directed.

donate here: http://www.uvmfoundation.org/s/1690/foundation/index.aspx?sid=1690&gid=2&pgid=1092